Most mainland Americans want to see the expansion of production across key industries in Alaska, including critical minerals, timber, wood, and oil and natural gas products, according to a survey memo exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

The Public Opinion Strategies survey conducted for Future 49 finds that the vast majority (87 percent) of the 1,027 respondents who reside in the lower 48 states have positive perceptions of Alaska. Their views toward Alaska are even more positive than their feelings toward their state of residence, which registered at 75 percent.

A majority of poll participants are in favor of expanding Alaska’s role across key industries.

Four in five believe it is a good idea to broaden fishing and seafood production. Similarly, 77 percent are behind increased national security infrastructure in the state, including deep-sea ports and icebreaker vessels.

Moreover, a majority of 64 percent support boosting production of critical minerals from mining, 62 percent believe it is wise to expand timber and wood production, and 59 percent are behind broadening oil and natural gas production.

Regarding mineral procurement in particular, support rose from 64 percent to 70 percent after poll participants received “additional information about critical minerals available in Alaska,” the polling memo notes.

One piece of additional information provided to respondents is that Alaska has 49 of 50 minerals that are key in modern industries. Eighty percent said this was “convincing as a reason to increase mining activity.”

Another piece of information that 77 percent said is a convincing factor for increasing mining is that the state’s “high standards and strict environmental regulations result in safer resource extraction compared to foreign sources,” per the memo.

The third note provided to respondents is that ramping up mineral production in Alaska would reduce the nation’s dependence on adversaries like China. Of the respondents, 73 percent said this is a convincing factor.

On Sunday, China notably “suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets” as tensions with the United States ramp up amid a trade war, the New York Times reported.

The survey further finds that nearly seven in ten participants believe that “Alaska should have more control over its land and resources to determine its own economic future without excessive federal restrictions.”

Moreover, as 60 percent of Alaska’s land is under federal control, 64 percent of respondents feel more land should be given to the state of Alaska and made available for private ownership.

Similarly, 64 percent said, “the federal government should increase economic opportunities for Alaska by prioritizing domestic sourcing of critical minerals, oil, and gas,” per the memo.

The poll was conducted February 15-20. A margin of error was not listed.