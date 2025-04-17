Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg believes that President Donald Trump is now in the “early stages of consolidating total power.”

“The head of our country’s government is in the early stages of consolidating total power,” Buttigieg wrote, sharing a video detailing his warning to Americans.

“We must of course reject this, but that is not enough. We have to respond by creating a different and better kind of American politics than we have seen before,” he continued.

In the video, Buttigieg stated that America is “seeing right before our eyes what it looks like when the head of the government of the country we live in doesn’t think he has to obey the courts or the law.”

He did not provide any specific examples, however.

WATCH:

“It’s an incredibly important and incredibly dangerous moment for the country. It’s a test of whether we’re actually a freedom-loving people, and I think it leaves a lot of Americans feeling powerless,” he concluded, telling Americans that it is important to reach out to their congressman or join a “demonstration in the streets.”

“Those are important, and we’re going to have to be creative about other means of making it known that this is a freedom-loving country. That wherever you come out of — left, right or center — we’re not going to stand for the head of the government of this country continuing the process of taking on absolute power,” he said, again offering no actual example of how he believes President Donald Trump is in the process of taking absolute power.

“And instead, we’re going to build something different and better, a vision where our politics and our economics respond to the needs of everyday people, that leaves us more free and more prosperous than before,” he said, concluding that Americans are “less free and less prosperous” than they were months ago.

The remarks come weeks after Buttigieg formally declined a Senate bid in Michigan, sparking rumors that he is instead eyeing yet another presidential run come 2028.