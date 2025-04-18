Gavin Newsom Sues DOGE over Cuts to AmeriCorps: ‘Go F*** Yourself’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Thursday that his state would due the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) over cuts to the federal AmeriCorps volunteer program.

AmeriCorps was established by President Bill Clinton to provide volunteer opportunities on American soil (the Peace Corps, established under President John F. Kennedy, focuses on volunteer service abroad).

Elon Musk’s DOGE made cuts to the program this week, after half of AmeriCorps’ 600 employees had already accepted a voluntary severance package. Many volunteers across the nation were also let go from the agency.

Newsom claimed that AmeriCorps volunteers were essential to the response to recent California wildfires.

In a profane statement, Newsom claimed that Trump was telling California and America: “Go f*** yourself.”

Newsom is asking the federal government for $40 billion in wildfire relief aid, and had to borrow over $6 billion just to fund California’s version of Medicaid, Medi-Cal, this month. But he also recently signed $50 million in spending into law to fund lawsuits against the Trump administration’s national policies, and to provide legal services to illegal aliens whom the Trump administration has determined it would deport.

Newsom announced earlier this week that California would sue President Donald Trump over his tariff policies, claiming that they hurt California businesses. He held a remote press conference in Stanislaus County but did not take remote questions from reporters, nor did he explain why he believed California had legal standing to sue the federal government over indirect damages from international policies on commerce.

