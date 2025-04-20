Trump Trolls ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ in Happy Easter Message ‘to All’

President Donald Trump torched “Radical Left Lunatics” in an Easter message on Sunday as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and other Democrats fight for the return of deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Trump took to Truth Social and wished all a Happy Easter before trolling Democrats.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” he wrote.

His last two references to “MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters” seem to be indirectly hinting at Abrego Garcia, who allegedly assaulted his wife and, according to the Department of Homeland Security, is suspected of being in MS-13.

Van Hollen and other Democrats, who believe Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March, have pushed for his release, while the Trump administration has fought an order to “facilitate” his return to the United States. However, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said he had no intention of returning Abrego Garcia to the United States, even after Van Hollen visited him in El Salvador.

Trump also blasted judges in his post.

“Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!” he added.

He then heaped criticism on former President Joe Biden, contending he purposefully allowed an influx of illegal immigration into the United States:

Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America. He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing…

Earlier in the morning, Trump shared his and first lady Melania Trump’s Easter wishes to all.

“Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!” he wrote.