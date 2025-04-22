Poll: Californians Overwhelmingly Oppose Trans Athletes in Female Sports

A strong majority of Californians oppose transgender-identifying males competing in female sports, despite state Democrats relentlessly shilling for “gender identity” over biological reality.

A new poll found that 65 percent of California likely voters think transgender-identifying athletes should be required to play on teams that match their sex rather than their claimed “gender identity,” Politico reported. The survey, which was conducted by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California, found that nearly half of Democrats in the state agree.

“The big finding there is a Democrat split on the issue, which was kind of interesting in light of some of the discussions that have been occurring amongst Democrats on the topic,” PPIC survey director Mark Baldassare said.

The survey results come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on his podcast in March that forcing females to play against males is “deeply unfair,” breaking with his party.

More recently, San Jose Democrat Mayor Matt Mahan complained to Politico that the transgender issue has become a political “punching bag” but also said he might have “some discomfort” at the idea of his soccer player daughter competing against “biological males.”

“I get the discomfort and why this is an issue that people are worried about. I do think there’s a real question there, and I don’t have a great answer for it,” Mahan told the outlet.

Even though Californians largely oppose prioritizing self-proclaimed “gender identity” over reality, Democrat state legislators “have not followed their lead,” Politico noted. Democrats have shot down two GOP-led bills barring males from female sports, and a Senate panel is expected to reject a similar proposal this week.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February called “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” to protect female student athletes from having “to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males.” The order also mandates each federal department to “review grants to education programs and, where appropriate, rescind funding to programs that fail to comply with the policy established in this order,” which protects women “as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

President Trump’s Department of Education subsequently initiated an investigation into the California Department of Education (CDE) for allegedly allowing schools to socially transition minors and hide minors’ “gender identity” from parents in violation of federal law. The federal department also launched a separate but related probe into a California athletic association for allegedly flouting Trump’s executive order protecting female sports teams and spaces.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.