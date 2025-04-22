Watch Live: RFK Jr. Announces Federal Ban on Food Dyes

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces a federal ban on food dyes on Tuesday, April 22.

RFK Jr. has long campaigned against the use of certain dyes in Americans’ food, and in January the FDA banned the use of Red Dye No. 3 days before President Donald Trump was sworn into his second term.

In March, Kennedy warned food manufacturers that more artificial dyes were in his crosshairs and encouraged them to stop using the chemicals before he took action in his quest to end chronic disease among children and Make America Healthy Again.