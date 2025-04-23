Climate Activists Vandalize Presidential Plaque at Trump Tower

Climate activists were arrested on Wednesday for vandalizing the presidential plaque inside New York City’s Trump Tower.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that authorities arrested 36-year-old Brooklyn resident Nathaniel Smith for spray-painting “USA” over the presidential plaque and then kneeling on the floor with a small banner that read, “Game Over.” Video captured the moment of vandalism:

Visitors later were seen snapping selfies in front of the defaced plaque. As authorities escorted Smith from the building, he was heard yelling, “This is your country. This is our country. This is our planet. … You cannot ruin it without comment. They are ruining the planet for profit.”

He will be charged with “third-degree criminal tampering and possession of a graffiti instrument,” per Fox News.

The incident came a day after the environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion “spray-painted the famous Wall Street Charging Bull,” noted the outlet.

“The group was reportedly also behind the vandalism at a Tesla showroom in Lower Manhattan. Video shows two maskless men scrawling ‘F—k DOGE’ and ‘We do not consent’ on the store’s windows with fluorescent red and green spray paint,” it added

