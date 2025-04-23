NYC: Feds Charge 27 People with Ties to Tren de Aragua Gang

Federal authorities charged 27 people in New York City with crimes connected to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which includes racketeering, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, robbery, and firearms offenses.

“Of the 27 defendants, 21 are in federal custody. Five were arrested in operations carried out last night and earlier today,” according to FoxNY.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Border Czar Tom Homan said the arrests will put members of violent gang “on the run.”

“Every member of TdA should be on the run,” said Homan. “Because the Trump administration is committed to removing every single member of TdA and MS-13 from this country.”

Homan also took aim at a lawsuit blocking New York City Mayor Eric Adams from allowing ICE agents on Rikers Island.

“I hope the people who filed the lawsuit sees this press conference today, because what you see today is the result of collaboration between local and federal law enforcement,” Homan said. “No-one can argue what happened here in the last several months that.”

“It’s time for all of us to ask the question, particularly those who are in government who find it more convenient to have a tequila drink with someone who’s a gang member: Which side are you on?” Mayor Eric Adams said.

When announcing the indictments, Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky detailed the alleged crimes.

“Today, we have filed charges against 27 alleged members, former members, and associates of Tren de Aragua, for committing murders and shootings, forcing young women trafficked from Venezuela into commercial sex work, robbing and extorting small businesses, and selling ‘tusi,’ a pink powdery drug that has become their calling card,” said Podolsky.

“Today’s indictments make clear that this Office will work tirelessly to keep the law-abiding residents of New York City safe,” he added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called Tren de Aragua a “highly structured terrorist organization.”

“Tren de Aragua is not just a street gang—it is a highly structured terrorist organization. Today’s indictments and arrests span three states and will devastate TdA’s infrastructure as we work to completely dismantle and purge this organization from our country,” said Bondi.

