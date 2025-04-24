Trump Casts Doubt on Prospect of Ukraine Controlling Crimea

President Donald Trump blasted former President Barack Obama for allowing Russia to invade Crimea and cast doubt on the prospect of Ukraine getting Crimea back in a peace deal.

Trump’s comments came during a joint press conference in the Oval Office alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Do you still agree that Ukraine has to give some territory away to win peace?” a reporter asked Trump.

“Well, it depends what territory… They’ve lost a lot of territory, and we’ll do the best we can, working with Ukraine,” he responded.

Trump then blasted Obama over Crimea and indicated it is unrealistic to think Ukraine will get Crimea back in a peace deal:

When you say Crimea that was handed over during a president named Barack Hussein Obama, that had nothing to do with me, Crimea, that was 11 years ago with Obama, and they made a decision. There wasn’t a bullet fired, there was no fighting, there was no anything. They just handed it over. Now they say, ‘Well, can you get it back?’ I think that’s going to be a very difficult thing to do. That was given by Barack Obama when he was president, not by Donald Trump.

Trump also conveyed during the press conference that he is unhappy with Russia over its strikes on Kyiv early Thursday morning, which the Associated Press reports killed at least 12 and injured over 90 more.

“I didn’t like last night. I wasn’t happy with it, and we’re in the midst of talking peace, and missiles were fired, and I was not happy with it,” Trump said.

When asked if he would weigh additional sanctions on Russia if attacks continue, Trump responded, “I’d rather answer that question in a week.”

“I want to see if we can have a deal. No reason to answer it now, but I won’t be happy, let me put it that way. Things will happen,” he added.

Trump also noted that his administration is “putting a lot of pressure on Russia” when a reporter suggested he was not in her line of questioning.

“You have no idea what pressure I’m putting on Russia… We’re putting a lot of pressure on Russia,” he said.

Støre commended Trump’s peace push during the Oval Office meeting.

“To move towards an end of this war, U.S. engagement is critical. President Trump made that possible. That is clear, that is obvious. It’s really happening,” he said.

“Now, the important thing is that both parties have to know that they have to deliver, and they have to feel the pressure to deliver,” he added.