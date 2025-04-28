An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet has been reported to be lost at sea after it fell overboard while being “actively under tow in the hang bay” on the USS Harry S. Truman.

In a press release from the Office of the Navy Chief of Information, it was revealed that in addition to losing the F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, a “tow tractor” had also been lost, as the aircraft carrier was operating in the Red Sea.

The move crew was reported to have “lost control of the aircraft.”

“USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) lost an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 and a tow tractor as the aircraft carrier operated in the Red Sea, April 28,” the press release said. “All personnel are accounted for, with one Sailor sustaining a minor injury.”

CNN reported on Monday:

A US official said that initial reports from the scene indicated that the Truman made a hard turn to evade Houthi fire, which contributed to the fighter jet falling overboard. The Houthi rebel group claimed on Monday to have relaunched a drone and missile attack on the aircraft carrier, which is in the Red Sea as part of the US military’s major anti-Houthi operation.

A U.S. official told the outlet that the fighter jet “had sunk.”

At the beginning of April, President Donald Trump posted a video to social media showing a U.S. military strike on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels that were targeting U.S. ships in the Red Sea.

Per Breitbart News:

Since 2023, the Houthis have shot at United States warships at least 174 times and commercial vessels at least 145 times in the Suez Canal, Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, according to the White House.

In February, the USS Harry S. Truman was reported to have been involved in a collision with a “merchant vessel” while operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

Breitbart News reached out to the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.