Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Involved in a Collision at Sea

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was involved in a collision at sea Wednesday night, according to reports.

The U.S Navy’s Sixth Fleet released a statement on the incident involving the 100,000-ton aircraft carrier, which occurred shortly before midnight in the Mediterranean Sea, near Port Said, Egypt.

“The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea,” the statement reads.

The statement added that no one was injured in the collision, and no flooding has been reported.

“The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries,” the statement continues. “The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition.”

According to ABC News, “The aircraft carrier and its strike group had been operating in the Red Sea since mid-December as part of the mission to thwart Houthi militant attacks launched from Yemen at commercial vessels transiting the vital waterway.”

The Navy added that the incident is currently under investigation.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement added.