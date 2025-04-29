Deterrence at the border should be considered one of the big wins for President Donald Trump thus far, Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on the 100th day of Trump’s second term.

“I think the simple, biggest [win] is just him being in office and what that has done for the deterrence at the border crossings,” Patronis, who now serves in what was former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) seat, said.

“So, I mean, look, I’ve been to the border. … For the last four years, it was all about human trafficking, drugs, guns, money,” he said, noting there were thousands coming a day.

Last March, Patronis said, there were 137,000 crossing in March. This past March with Trump at the helm, there were a little over 7,000.

LISTEN:

“I mean, so at least the ones you’re getting now are the ones … really looking for some type of humanitarian asylum,” Patronis said. “So, I mean, we’re taking back our borders, taking back our country one day at a time.”

“And to your point earlier, look, Trump derangement syndrome is real. There are people out there that are just truly affected by the fact that he’s in office, and I’m so glad he is,” the Florida congressman continued as he and host Mike Slater discussed how, during the Obama and Biden years, they reclassified what a deportation was, counting turnaways at the border as a deportation.

“And you look at what we did with with the gangs shipping them off to El Salvador. Just think of the psychological deterrent,” he said, noting that these individuals can no longer continue business as they were.

“They’re going to try to keep their profile as low as possible, and they can’t continue to do business the way they were,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.