RFK Jr. Claims Biden’s HHS ‘Became a Collaborator in Child Trafficking’

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that HHS under former President Joe Biden’s administration had been a “collaborator in child trafficking,” sex, and slavery.

During a Trump administration cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Kennedy thanked President Donald Trump for his “extraordinary leadership over the past 100 days” of his administration. Kennedy highlighted how HHS and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had announced that petroleum-based synthetic food dyes would be phased out of the United States’ food supply.

“Thank you for your extraordinary leadership over the past 100 days. We are already making America again,” Kennedy said. “We announced last week the ban on the nine petroleum-based synthetic dyes — food dyes, within two years. Within two months, we’re going to ban the worst two of them. I am working with Secretary Rollins on dietary guidelines, the dietary guidelines that the Trump — that President Biden’s administration gave us, 453 pages, they are basically unreadable.”

Kennedy continued to note that he was also working with Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins “on the SNAP program” to remove sodas and candy from the program, and with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin to “change the federal fluoride regulations.”

“We have ended HHS, as the role as the vector — the principal vector in this country for child trafficking,” Kennedy added. “During the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking and for sex and for slavery. And, we have ended that, and we are very aggressively going out and trying to find these children — 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration.”

In November 2024, Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that a HHS whistleblower from the Biden-Harris administration claimed the administration had created a “white glove delivery service” in which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) took custody of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) at the U.S.-Mexico border, and then handed them over to the HHS:

During testimony this month before two subcommittees of the House Homeland Security Committee, Tara Lee Rodas detailed the process by which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) takes custody of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) at the southern border before they are handed over to HHS custody, which then places them with adult sponsors in the U.S.

The whistleblower, Tara Lee Rodas continued to note that these children were “preparing to work grueling overnight shifts in slaughterhouses, restaurants, and factories,” adding that “some children may die today in jobs they don’t have the knowledge or skills to do in order to repay never-ending debts to their smugglers and traffickers.”

Rodas also added that children were “being sold for sex.”

“For at least a decade, HHS has been responsible for the suffering of countless children,” Rodas continued.

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported in February that the Trump administration was investigating the “lack of vetting of migrant children” under the Biden-Harris administration. Under the Biden administration “some 291,000” UAC were also brought into the U.S., and the “Trump administration fears that many of these children have ended up in the hands of sexual predators and human traffickers.”