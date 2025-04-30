Speaker Mike Johnson Backs Trump on Tariffs

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) backs President Donald Trump on tariffs, he made clear during an appearance at an Axios News Shapers event this week.

Trump has the backing of Johnson, who said according to Axios that the tariffs “are working.”

“I think the executive has a broad array of authority that’s been recognized over the years,” Johnson said. “If it gets close to where the imbalance is there, then we would step in.”

However, if it came to that, Johnson said the first line of defense would be calling Trump directly.

“But I think the first protocol, to be very frank, is I would call the president and talk with him,” the Speaker stated.

While some Democrats, such as CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod, hope and believe that the tariffs are the “beginning of the end” of the Trump presidency, Trump remains confident.

“When Tariffs cut in, many people’s Income Taxes will be substantially reduced, maybe even completely eliminated,” Trump wrote on Truth Social over the weekend.

“Focus will be on people making less than $200,000 a year. Also, massive numbers of jobs are already being created, with new plants and factories currently being built or planned,” he announced, predicting a “BONANZA FOR AMERICA!!!”

“THE EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE IS HAPPENING!!!” the president added.

Since announcing reciprocal tariffs on what has been dubbed “Liberation Day,” Trump said the entire world wants to be a part of trade negotiations with the United States.

“Everything’s active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we’re doing,” Trump said.

“They know that they can’t get away with it any longer, but they’re still going to do fine, and we’re going to have a country that you can be proud of, not a laughing stock all over the world for many years.”