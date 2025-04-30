Transportation Secretary: ‘We Are Not Going to Fund Your Projects’ If You Give Licenses to Illegals, Have DEI Policies

The Department of Transportation is “not going to fund” projects for states or localities if they continue to give licenses to illegal immigrants or continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“We have what is called follow the law. We have so many states and municipalities that don’t follow the law,” Duffy said. “So whether it’s DEI — discriminating against Americans — whether they give illegals driver’s license or they’re sanctuary cities or states, if you don’t follow the law, if you’re giving license to illegals, if you’re having DEI policies, we’re not going to fund your projects,” Duffy made clear.

“So you’ve got to certify in your state or in your city to get road and bridge money or rail money, that you’re actually following the law, which includes executive orders from you, Mr. President,” Duffy continued.

“We’re cutting back funding. We send research money, Mr. President, to universities to do research on more equitable and sustainable transportation systems — projects that’ll use data and public opinion to inform policy and infrastructure technology benefiting diverse communities, including women and gender non-conforming people — just stupid wastes of money,” Duffy said. “We’re pulling that money back from universities.

“We should do good research,” he added.

Duffy’s Cabinet meeting warning comes less than a week after he threatened to withhold funding from states refusing to comply with Trump’s executive orders, again pointing to DEI practices as well as resisting compliance with deportation efforts. The letter given to DOT grant recipients reads in part:

As recipients of such DOT funds, you have entered into legally enforceable agreements with the United States Government and are obligated to comply fully with all applicable Federal laws and regulations. These laws and regulations include the United States Constitution, Federal statutes, applicable rules, and public policy requirements, including, among others, those protecting free speech and religious liberty and those prohibiting discrimination and enforcing controls on illegal immigration. As Secretary of Transportation, I am responsible for ensuring recipients of DOT financial assistance are aware of and comply with all applicable legal obligations.

Failure to comply could result in “enforcement actions being taken by DOT,” as Breitbart News reported.

“That means recipients that have policies that actively fail to protect Americans’ right to free speech, continue to use discriminatory DEI policies, and disrupt federal agencies (like ICE) as they work to enforce federal immigration laws could face enforcement action,” according to a representative for the DOT secretary.