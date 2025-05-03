Poll: Most Democrats ‘Frustrated’ by Their Own Party’s Handing of the Trump Presidency

Most Democrats are “frustrated” by their own party’s handling of the Trump presidency, a CBS News Poll reveals.

The survey asked Democrats how their handling of the Trump presidency makes them feel. Over half said their party’s handing of the Trump presidency makes them feel frustrated or nervous — 66 percent and 53 percent, respectively.

Only 13 percent said the Democrat Party’s handling of the Trump presidency makes them feel “calm,” only nine percent said they are “satisfied,” and eight percent said they are “excited.”

Just seven percent said the Democrat Party’s handling of Trump’s presidency makes them feel “secure.”

The overall survey was taken April 23-25, 2025, among 2,356 U.S. adults. It has a +/- 2.4 percent margin of error.

Democrats remain in disarray, and they know it. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently stated that the Democrat Party lacks a vision for the future altogether.

“What Democrats lack right now is a vision for the future. How are we going to provide a decent standard of living for a younger generation where everything being equal will be poorer than their parents?” Sanders asked during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

He continued:

How do we repair a broken heath care system? How do we deal with the corrupt campaign finance system that allows billionaires to control both political parties? Those are some of the issues that need to be discussed and we are going out around the country right now asking people, working people, run for office. You want to run as a Democrat? Great. You want to run as an Independent? That’s great, but you’ve got to get involved in the political process because right now the two-party system is failing the working class of this country.”

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) is taking it up a notch, urging Democrats to disrupt the Trump administration and Republicans by never giving them a moment of peace.

“It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once,” he told New Hampshire Democrat officials and activists during a speech. “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

All of this comes as internal polling shows the Democrat Party is in a complete brand collapse.