A plan from President Donald Trump to pay illegal aliens to self-deport from the United States is a policy that has proven successful in cutting illegal immigration in countries such as Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

On Monday, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a plan that will provide illegal aliens who self-deport from the United States using the CBP Home mobile app a $1,000 stipend only after they have returned to their home country.

“Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent,” a DHS press release stated. “Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121.”

Such a policy is already in place in several European countries, including Germany, which was inundated by illegal immigration under former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Late last year, the German government revealed that the policy had ensured that more than 8,000 migrants had returned to their home countries in 10 months.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, asylum applications dropped to a 40-year low last year as the Scandinavian country pays migrants to self-deport with plans to drastically increase such payments to migrants to incentivize repatriation.

In Denmark, which also gives migrants a financial stipend to self-deport, asylum applications are extremely low compared to other European countries. In 2023, only 2,100 migrants sought asylum in Denmark.

Norway has an “assisted return” policy as well. In 2024, fewer than 5,000 migrants applied for asylum in the Scandinavian destination.

Trump’s plan to financially assist illegal aliens in their self-deportations from the United States is likely to be far less costly to American taxpayers than the annual cost of illegal immigration

Today, the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens cost Americans about $150 billion every year. This figure does not include the lower or lost wages, unpaid medical bills, or public school services that Americans are forced to incur as a result of illegal immigration.

