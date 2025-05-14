A district attorney in Colorado has given probation and community service to an illegal alien teenager who killed a young woman in an automobile accident.

The accident occurred in Aurora last July when the 15-year-old, a Colombian national, was illegally driving at 90 mph in an area with a 45 mph speed limit. The victim, Kaitlyn Weaver, was coming home from work when the car plowed into her vehicle, effectively killing her instantly. She officially died two days later when her family took her off life support.

“She didn’t even see him coming,” Kaitlyn’s dad, John Weaver, said. “That’s how fast he was going. She was effectively killed instantly.”

Kaitlyn had previously volunteered for a suicide hotline before working at a drug rehab center. She was 24 at the time of her death. According to CBS News, the teen, whose name has been concealed from the public record due to his status as a minor, had other kids in the car with him when he plowed into Kaitlyn’s vehicle. Though he was initially charged with vehicular homicide, the Arapahoe District Attorney’s Office has given him probation and community service. John Weaver said that the DA promised there would be no plea deal until Amy Padden took over as the new district attorney.

“Why the change? If he had taken a firearm and recklessly just shot it and killed someone, this would be a different case. They would be pushing it completely differently,” Weaver said. “There’s no deterrence.”

Since the teen’s mother claimed he took the car without permission, she bears no financial responsibility for the accident. The Jeep was also uninsured.

“Immigration and the criminal justice system and all these things landed together one day in Aurora and now I sit here today without a daughter,” Weaver said.

The teen has since filed for asylum after the mom allegedly planned to send him back to Colombia.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.