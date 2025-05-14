Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was criticized over comments she made accusing President Donald Trump of pay-for-play regarding reports that Qatar is giving the Trump administration a luxury Boeing 747 jet free of charge, to temporarily replace Air Force One.

“No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return,” Clinton wrote in a post on X. “Be serious.”

Clinton’s post comes after “sources familiar with the proposed arrangement” told ABC News that the Trump administration reportedly is in talks “to accept” the luxury jet, which will “initially be transferred to the United States Air Force.”

Prior to Trump leaving office in 2029, ownership of the luxury jet, which has been described as “a flying palace,” will be transferred over to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation:

The plane will initially be transferred to the United States Air Force, which will modify the 13-year-old aircraft to meet the U.S. military specifications required for any aircraft used to transport the president of the United States, multiple sources familiar with the proposed arrangement said. The plane will then be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation no later than Jan. 1, 2029, and any costs relating to its transfer will be paid for by the U.S. Air Force, the sources told ABC News.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump previously suggested that the Trump administration is preparing to accept the luxury Boeing jet from Qatar as a “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE,” adding that the “very public and transparent transaction” bothers Democrats.

As Breitbart News reported, in his book Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich, Peter Schweizer detailed “explosive revelations about Clinton’s tenure as Sec. of State and the influx of hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign sources into the Clinton Foundation”:

Yet as media outlets across the ideological spectrum have confirmed and verified the book’s explosive revelations about Clinton’s tenure as Sec. of State and the influx of hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign sources into the Clinton Foundation, the nation has learned much it did not know. Subsequent reporting by national news outlets has expanded on the book’s findings using its investigative methodology.

Several outlets such as the New York Times, Huffington Post, and New York Magazine released “Clinton Cash-related revelations” since Schweizer’s book was released, such as: how the Clinton’s had “Bagged at Least $3.4 Million for 18 Speeches Funded by Keystone Pipeline Banks” or how the “Clinton Foundation ‘Strong-Armed’ Charity Watchdog Group.”

In response to Clinton’s post, several people took to social media to point out that the Clinton Foundation had accepted millions of dollars in donations from countries such as Qatar.

“Cry me a river @HillaryClinton,” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) wrote in a post on X. “Tell that to the mega-donors, including Qatar, who gave hundreds of millions of $$ to the Clinton Foundation. Didn’t seem to bother you then.”

“What did Qatar want from you?” Jerry Dunleavy, a chief investigative correspondent with Just The News, wrote in a post showing a screenshot from a Reuters article in which it was revealed that the Clinton Foundation had confirmed that it “accepted a $1 million gift from Qatar” while Clinton had served as Secretary of State.

“Oh you would know how it works wouldn’t you?” Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle wrote in a post.

“Nobody donates millions to the Clinton Foundation without expecting something in return,” another person wrote. “Be serious.”

While reports have surfaced regarding the Trump administration in talks to accept the luxury jet from Qatar, Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s Media Attaché to the U.S., issued a statement claiming that the reports were “inaccurate” and added that the “possible transfer” of a jet to the U.S. was “under consideration.”

“Reports that a jet is being gift by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump are inaccurate,” Al-Ansari said in his statement. “The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar’s Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, but the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made.”