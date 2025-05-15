President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has been so comprehensive in word and deed that barely one-third of Democrat membership remains optimistic about the party’s future.

An Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found some 35 percent of Democrats surveyed are “very or somewhat” optimistic about the future of the Democratic Party.

The bad news for the Democrat faithful doesn’t stop there.

Another 36 percent are “very or somewhat” pessimistic about the party’s future. Some 29 percent are neither pessimistic nor optimistic as they still come to grips with Trump’s historic 2024 election comeback, The Hill makes clear.

The optimism of Democrats regarding their party has plunged by more than 20 points since July 2024, when it was around 57 percent, in the wake of MAGA’s demonstrable strength.

Overall, only 17 percent of surveyed Americans are optimistic about the future of the Democratic Party, while nearly half, 49 percent, are pessimistic. Roughly a third of respondents are neither optimistic nor pessimistic, The Hill further adds.

Republicans are more buoyed about the future of their party than Democrats are about theirs, the poll found, as the president continues to deliver on his promises.

More than half of surveyed Republican voters, 55 percent, are very or somewhat optimistic about the future of the party. Around two in ten say the opposite, while another 24 percent holds neither outlook on the GOP.

GOP optimism has gone up since July of last year, when it was at 47 percent, boosted by the winning ways of Trump.

The AP/NORC survey was conducted May 1-5 among 1,175 U.S. adults. The margin of error was four percentage points.

The Associated Press contributed to this story