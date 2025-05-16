Democrat Jasmine Crockett Mocks Christian Lawmakers, Claims They Are ‘Set on Taking Food from the Hungry’ with SNAP Reforms

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) mocked Republican lawmakers — specifically those who “tout ‘Christian values'” — for wanting to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), asserting that they are “set on taking food from the hungry.”

“Let’s clear something up: SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — the LARGEST federal program to fight hunger in the country!” Crockett said on social media this week.

“It blows my mind that the party that touts its ‘Christian values’ is the same party that is SET on taking food from the hungry,” she claimed.

Her assertion coincides with House Republicans unveiling legislation as part of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” bill that would make major reforms to the food stamp program, ultimately restoring it to its “original intent.” This includes tightening eligibility requirements and requiring states to step up and share some of the cost burden.

Per POLITICO:

The proposal establishes a cost-sharing approach for states with a baseline of 5 percent of SNAP benefit costs and using a sliding scale based on their payment error rates. Beginning in fiscal year 2028, states with payment error rates between 6 percent and 8 percent would pay for 15 percent of SNAP, states with error rates between 8 percent and 10 percent would pay for 20 percent and those with error rates above 10 percent are on the hook for 25 percent of benefits.

The House Agriculture Committee eventually passed the legislation 29-25.

The potential reforms coincide with the Department of Agriculture gearing up to target criminals engaging in food stamp fraud, identifying the fact that SNAP theft on EBT cards has “dramatically increased in recent years.” The USDA press release notes that international criminal organizations are “heavily” involved in this type of fraud as well.

“Food Stamp Fraud stops NOW,” Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement. “If you are stealing from struggling families & the generosity of American taxpayers – WE ARE COMING FOR YOU.”

“Under President Trump, @USDA is restoring law & order and protecting your hard earned tax dollars,” she added.

RELATED — USDA Targets Criminals Engaging in SNAP Fraud: ‘We Are Coming for You’