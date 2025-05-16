Former Judge Jeanine Pirro was sworn in on Thursday as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump called her a “powerful crusader for victims of crime.”

The news about the now-former Fox News host comes after Trump recently announced he was appointing her for the position, the outlet reported on Thursday.

The 73-year-old “will now lead a team of attorneys in defending President Donald Trump’s administration in court as well as prosecuting local crimes in the nation’s capital,” the Fox article said.

In a social media post on May 8, Trump revealed he had appointed her to the role and detailed her lengthy career:

Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions. During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor’s Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways. In addition to her Legal career, Jeanine previously hosted her own Fox News Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, for ten years, and is currently Co-Host of The Five, one of the Highest Rated Shows on Television. Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!

The Five will have a rotation of hosts to fill her spot as Fox leadership looks for another co-host.

“Trump also announced on Truth Social that Ed Martin, who was the previous interim U.S. attorney in D.C., will be moving to the Department of Justice as its ‘Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney,'” the report said.

Congratulations for Pirro came in from numerous people when Trump announced her appointment. Actor James Woods wrote in a social media post, “This made me whoop with joy.”

“After a RINO traitor blocked an appointee who would have been great, our President appoints a real killer. Judge Jeanine is going to clean up the mess in DC like a wood chipper on steroids!” he said:

Of Martin’s position, Trump said, “In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime and provide much needed Justice for its victims,” according to UPI.