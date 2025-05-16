Trump Calls on GOP Lawmakers to Rally Behind ‘The One Big Beautiful Bill’

President Donald Trump is calling on Republican lawmakers to support “The One Big Beautiful Bill” that would cut taxes and stop illegal aliens from receiving Medicaid.

Trump took to Truth Social to urge Republicans to galvanize behind the bill.

“Republicans MUST UNITE behind, ‘THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!’ Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need,” he wrote.

“The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%. It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn’t help our Voters,” he added. “We don’t need ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE!”

Trump concluded that “It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us.”

The bill, as it stands, has garnered criticism from some Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Sen Rand Paul (R-KY).

On Monday, Roy said he is currently a “no” on the legislation and would need to see some reforms to get to a “yes.”

“I am a ‘no’ on this bill unless serious reforms are made today, tomorrow, Sunday,” he said. “We’re having conversations as we speak, but something needs to change, or you’re not going to get my support.”

Paul on Thursday called the bill a “slap in the face” to conservatives who want to slash spending.

Negotiations around state and local tax deductions (SALT) are an area of disagreement as well between Republicans in New York and their fellow GOP representatives.

“As proposed, it rises from $10,000 to $30,000 for joint filers making less than $400,000 per year,” as the Associated Press notes. This represents a 200 percent increase.

However, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said New York Republicans have pushed for a $124,000 deduction for joint filers.