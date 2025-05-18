Organizers Planning a ‘Nationwide’ Protest for Trump’s Birthday

Agitators are planning a not-too-surprising birthday gift for President Donald Trump on his 79th birthday — yet another anti-Trump demonstration.

Organizers say they are hoping to upstage a military parade the president has planned for June 14 in Washington, DC.

Refuse Fascism, the group claiming to be behind the event, has held rallies against the Trump administration in downtown Los Angeles and other cities, ABC’s network affiliate Channel 7 reported Sunday.

Sunsara Taylor, who is with the group, told the station:

Donald Trump is trashing the rule of law, he’s disappearing immigrants, he’s threatening to do the same without any due process (for) legal citizens. The other day on television he said he didn’t know if he has to abide by the Constitution. This is an emergency. Not just for people in this country, but for all over the planet.

The group is calling June 14 “No King’s Day.”

Newsweek, however, reported the protest is actually being organized by as group named “No Kings” along with partners such as Black Voters Matter and the Declaration for American Democracy.

The group is mobilizing volunteers to show up “everywhere Trump isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings,” an article in the magazine stated. It remains to be seen how many supporters will respond to the call.

Beginning the day of his first inauguration, protests against Donald Trump have become a regular and predictable feature during his terms in office.

Yet, rarely have they produced massive numbers and had the national sweep like the demonstrations and riots after the 2020 death of George Floyd.

As for June 14 in D.C., the administration is holding a parade to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.

The parade will reportedly feature dozens of tanks, thousands of marching troops, and military aircraft flying over the capitol.