Report: ICE Facility-Storming Democrats Donated Thousands to Swing-district Colleagues

Swing-district Democrats have been caught red-handed accepting tens of thousands in donations from fellow lawmakers who allegedly stormed a New Jersey Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility and assaulting federal officers earlier this month, Breitbart News has learned.

Reps. Rob Menendez Jr. (D-NJ), Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), and Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) are all accused of attempting to unlawfully charge into a Newark ICE detention center on May 9, with video shared by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) showing them shoving law enforcement officials in the chaos:

“This wasn’t oversight. This was committing felonies,” said Secretary Kristi Noem last week. “This was going out and attacking people who stand up for the rule of law. And it was absolutely horrible.”

Describing what occurred at Delaney Hall Detention Center before a congressional committee, the DHS secretary called it “a political stunt that put the safety of our law enforcement officers, our agents, our staff, and our detainees at risk.”

“As a vehicle approached the security gate at Delaney Hall Detention Center, a mob of protestors — including three members of Congress — stormed the gate, and they trespassed into the detention facility,” Noem explained.

In an interview with Fox News, she added, “I hope that the rest of the members of the House of Representatives will hold them accountable.”

Instead of holding them accountable, the aforementioned representatives’ colleagues have accepted money into their campaign committees from them, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) revealed Monday.

“Swing-district Democrats can’t hide behind moderate masks when they’re bankrolled by MS-13-loving, cop-hating radicals accused of assaulting federal officers,” an NRCC representative told Breitbart News.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by the group showed Menendez, Coleman, and McIver contributing $17,500 to Reps. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Janelle Bynum (D-OR), Nellie Pou (D-NJ), Emilia Sykes (D-OH), and former Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO).

The congressional Democrats also gave $446,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), filings show.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D), who was arrested at the ICE facility that day for alleged criminally trespassing, is also on record making numerous donations to ActBlue, with one specifically earmarked for Pou’s reelection campaign.

The NRCC also uncovered Coleman making additional contributions through her PAC, including $5,000 to the DCCC and $1,000 to Josh Gottheimer.

“They must immediately return every cent from these anti-law enforcement extremists or admit they support this chaotic lawlessness,” NRCC stated to Breitbart News.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba has since launched an investigation into the incident at Delaney Hall, announcing on X last Monday that she does not “take these matters lightly”:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.