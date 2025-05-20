Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins showcased the reality of unfair trade practices and explained why President Donald Trump is prioritizing righting these wrongs, making the case during a policy event with Breitbart News.

Speaking about the trade deal with the United Kingdom, Rollins predicted that everything is “going to balance out.”

“And it’s true. The average tariff around the world on American products, and this is — some of it’s way higher. Some of it’s a little bit lower, but the average tariff on our goods around the world hits it right at about 15 [percent] maybe 16 [percent], what our products are being charged to get into other countries,” she revealed.

“On the flip side, coming into America, it’s only five percent. … My math isn’t great, but that’s about a three times difference, right, between what we’re being charged and what we are charging,” she said, explaining that this does not even get into the non-tariff barriers the U.S. is dealing with.

“The American food supply and our farmers are the most innovative, most productive of any the world has ever seen,” she continued, explaining who these deals will end up helping.

WATCH:

“It’s a different day in Washington and the people that will benefit the most … it’s not you, it’s not me, it’s not the people in this room. It’s the single mom in Detroit, Michigan, who could not afford to choose to have both. You know, had to choose between eating and heating,” she said.

“We’re going to bring the American Dream; the cost of supporting her family, better education, a safer street and community for her family, all of those things. That’s who will benefit from this, and that’s who we’re fighting for,” Rollins made clear.

“And that’s just a different approach, I think, than perhaps previous administrations, and I think that’s what makes the difference,” Rollins concluded.