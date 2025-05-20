Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is issuing a bill that would effectively eliminate the multimillion-dollar birth tourism industry, where foreign nationals secure temporary visas to the United States for the sole purpose of delivering their unborn children who then secure birthright American citizenship.

While President Donald Trump seeks to end birthright citizenship for the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens, Blackburn is looking to ban birth tourism.

Annually, an estimated 33,000 U.S.-born children are rewarded birthright American citizenship solely because their foreign parents arrived in the U.S. on a temporary visa, often a tourist visa.

Decades later, those U.S.-born children can sponsor their parents for green cards.

The birth tourism industry is widespread among Turkish nationals in New York City, Chinese nationals in California, Russian nationals in Florida, and Middle Easterners in Illinois.

Blackburn, Breitbart News has exclusively learned, is introducing the “Ban Birth Tourism Act” to effectively ban the industry within the U.S.

“Foreign nationals have been exploiting our nation’s immigration laws for far too long, taking advantage of the system to come to the United States for the sole purpose of giving birth to obtain U.S. citizenship for their children,” Blackburn said in a statement.

WATCH — Trump: Birthright Citizenship “Wasn’t Meant for the Entire World to Occupy the United States”:

In particular, Blackburn’s legislation would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to ban giving birth as a permissible basis for obtaining a temporary visa to the U.S.

“The Ban Birth Tourism Act would prevent foreign nationals, including those from adversaries like Communist China and Russia, from buying American citizenship for their children,” Blackburn said. “As President Trump works to end birthright citizenship, we need to get this bill to his desk.”

In December 2020, the Department of Justice (DOJ) exposed a massive birth tourism scheme in New York City where more than 100 U.S.-born children to foreign visitors were rewarded birthright American citizenship.

Likewise, in 2019, the DOJ uncovered a birth tourism scheme among Chinese nationals across California, where some 8,500 U.S.-born children were rewarded birthright American citizenship after their foreign parents arrived in the U.S. on tourist visas solely to deliver their child.

