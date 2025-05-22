Police Name Sole Suspect in Fatal D.C. Shooting of Two Israeli Embassy Staff

Police have named the sole suspect in the deadly shooting Wednesday night of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, DC.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was observed pacing outside the outside the Capital Jewish Museum before the shooting.

He allegedly walked into the institution after the slaying and was detained by event security, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said, but not before he yelled, “Free, free Palestine” as he was arrested, as Breitbart News reported.

AP reports it was not immediately clear whether Rodriguez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A telephone number listed in public records rang unanswered.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” President Donald Trump posted on social media early Thursday in response to the shooting.

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said security would now be stepped up at Israeli embassies around the world.

“I have instructed to enhance security arrangements at Israeli missions around the world and to increase protection for state representatives,” he said.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of anti-Semitism and the wild incitement against the State of Israel.”

More to come