At least two staffers with the Israeli embassy were reportedly shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night.

Reporter Josh Kraushaar of Jewish Insider broke the story on X.

“There was an event for young Israeli diplomats being held at the DC museum this evening,” said Kraushaar.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff killed, per source familiar with the shooting outside the DC Capital Jewish museum,” he added.

One witness claimed that the individual who committed the killing shouted, “Free Palestine,” repeatedly while being escorted out by police.

“After the shooting a guy came inside [the museum] saying he saw it and needed water and a safe space, then whipped out a keffiyeh and yelled free Palestine a bunch before being escorted out by police,” the witness told Kraushaar.

Danny Dannon, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., called the shooting, “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism” in a post on X.

“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism,” he said. “Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world.”

Ted Deutch, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, called it an “unspeakable act of violence.”

“We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue,” he said in a statement. “At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families.”

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:

According to Mediaite, police have been questioning a person of interest and have “advised people to avoid the area and said a media staging is happening inside the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on 4th Street NW.”

