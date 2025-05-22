Trump Administration Issues Reforms to Keep Foreigners Off Voter Rolls

President Donald Trump’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is reforming the agency’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program to more efficiently keep foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, off state voter rolls.

On Thursday, USCIS officials announced reforms to the nation’s SAVE program so that state election officials can enter Social Security Numbers (SSNs) to verify a voter registrant’s American citizenship and thus eligibility to vote.

“For years, states have pleaded for tools to help identify and stop aliens from hijacking our elections,” USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement, “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, USCIS is moving quickly to eliminate voter fraud. We expect further improvements soon and remain committed to restoring trust in American elections.”

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) officials said in April they had discovered thousands of foreign nationals on only a handful of state voter rolls and suggested the issue could be more widespread.

Specifically, the reforms partner USCIS and the Social Security Administration together so that cases to verify American citizenship can be created using SSNs rather than an alien number, typically only held by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The reforms will also allow state and local election officials to submit several American citizenship verification cases at once, rather than one at a time.

USCIS previously charged state and local governments to use the SAVE program to verify not only voter eligibility but also eligibility for driver’s licenses and other public benefits. The Trump administration, though, has since eliminated all charges for the program to entice more states and localities to use SAVE.

