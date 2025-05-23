A Chinese national has been arrested for allegedly posing as a U.S. Marshal to scam a New York woman out of $98,000.

The arrest occurred in Flushing, New York, on Wednesday as part of a sting operation that began when a woman received a phone call from people posing as U.S. Marshals and demanding she owed them money. Per WWNYTV:

The sheriff’s office arrested 29-year-old Liqing Chi of Flushing, New York, on Wednesday on a felony count of attempted grand larceny. According to detectives, a woman received phone calls from people posing as U.S. Marshals, saying she owed them money. The woman notified the sheriff’s office, which had her meet the suspect at a business on East Main Street in Canton.

Detectives took Chi into custody on site and arraigned him Canton Town Court. He was then released before Homeland Security Investigations apprehended Chi for alleged immigration violations.

