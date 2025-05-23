National Restaurant Association Celebrates ‘No Tax on Tips’ and ‘No Tax on Overtime’ in ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

The National Restaurant Association celebrated Thursday’s passing of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” in the U.S. House of Representatives, zeroing in on “no tax on tips” and “no tax on overtime.”

National Restaurant Association President and CEO Michelle Korsmo released a statement following the passage, deeming the legislation a “major victory for restaurant owners, empowers, and the communities they serve.”

“It incorporates key tax provisions vital for industry growth, such as the 199A qualified business income deduction, full expensing of capital investments, and the reinstatement of depreciation and amortization in calculating business interest expenses,” she said before touching on two extremely popular aspects of the bill.

“The inclusion of No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime provisions recognizes the value of our dedicated workforce,” she continued, noting that over two million tipped servers and bartenders will benefit, “while the overtime measure rewards the commitment of the 13 million hourly team members across the sector.”

She added that tax policy can “determine the survival of small business,” particularly in restaurants. She added that they look forward to “collaborating with the Senate as the process moves forward.”

The bill passed on Thursday — a significant victory for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), in a narrow 215-214-1 vote, and Republicans are reminding the American people that every single Democrat voted against tax relief for the American people.

“They voted against tax relief for hardworking Americans,” the RNC said in a statement. “They voted against immigration enforcement. They voted against 80% of the country who support extending the Trump Tax Cuts.”

“Republicans are fighting for No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime, while Democrats are fighting for the largest tax hike in American history,” the statement continued. “The difference is clear: Republicans are putting America First. Democrats aren’t. This is what the American people voted for, and Republicans are delivering.”

President Trump also slammed Democrats following the House passage of the measure, concluding that “Democrats have lost control of themselves, and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination.”

“They have forgotten their landslide loss in the Presidential Election, and are warped in the past, hoping someday to revive Open Borders for the World’s criminals to be able to pour into our Country, men to be able to play in women’s sports, and transgender for everybody,” he said, highlighting the steady stream of leftist absurdities. “They don’t realize that these things, and so many more like them, will NEVER AGAIN happen!”