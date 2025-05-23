President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is pressuring illegal aliens to self-deport from the United States by fining them to the tune of billions of dollars.

DHS revealed the figures to the New York Times, highlighting another critical tool used by the Trump administration to have illegal aliens self-deport:

The Trump administration has found a new way to pressure undocumented immigrants to leave the country. It is penalizing some of them with fines of nearly $1,000 a day for every day they stay in the country illegally. [Emphasis added] So far, the administration has imposed $2 billion in fines on nearly 7,000 people who have failed to leave the country after either being ordered to do so or saying they would voluntarily go, according to Tricia McLaughlin, a homeland security spokeswoman. [Emphasis added]

In addition to the fines, Trump has promised illegal aliens a “beautiful flight” out of the U.S. so long as they voluntarily self-deport, which would make them eligible for a $1,000 check after they have proven that they are back in their home country.

WATCH — Uno Reverse! Trump Admin Changes CBP One App to Now Help Illegals Deport Themselves

“What we thought we’d do is a self-deport where we’re going to pay each one a certain amount of money and we’re going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from … it’s called self-deportation,” Trump said earlier this month.

Several European countries, such as Germany and Denmark, have imposed similar policies that have been very successful in helping to reduce illegal immigration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.