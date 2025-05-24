President Donald Trump told West Point cadets at Saturday’s commencement that they “have the brightest minds,” along with “the bravest hearts and the noblest souls.”

Trump returned to West Point to deliver the commencement speech after having done so in 2020.

“Every cadet on the field before me should savor this morning because this is a day that you will never, ever forget,” Trump said at the top of his speech.

“In a few moments, you will become graduates of the most elite and storied military academy in human history, and you will become officers in the greatest and most powerful army the world has ever known. And I know because I rebuilt that army, and I rebuilt the military,” he added to cheers.

Trump singled out a number of cadets who have impressive resumes, including four Rhodes Scholars, Army Football’s Quarterback Bryson Daily, and a cadet who broke the international record for an 18.5-mile march in freezing cold. Trump noted that the cadet, Chris Verdugo, completed it in exactly 2 hours and 30 minutes, besting the previous record by 13 minutes.

Trump invited both Daily and Verdugo onto the stage.

“Go Army football. Shout out the Hogs, H4. Can’t wait to graduate. Love you guys,” Daily said.

Trump emphasized that while Daily could pursue an NFL career, he is forgoing it for a career as an infantry officer.

“At a time when other top college quarterbacks were thinking about going pro, Bryson’s mind was on something else. As he told an interviewer earlier this year, ‘I’m focused on my career as an infantry officer.’ That’s what he wants to do,” Trump said.

“So, Bryson, you did the right thing, and that’s service at its finest,” the president added.

Verdugo emphasized that he “couldn’t have done it without any” of his classmates, and shared that he loved them.

In a moment of humor, Trump pointed out the seven cadets or “Century Men” whose disciplinary actions led them to 100 hours of “tour punishments.”

“So in keeping with tradition, I hereby pardon all cadets on restriction for minor conduct offenses, effective immediately. So you’re all okay,” Trump said to cheers.

Later in his remarks, Trump emphasized that West Point graduates “have the brightest minds” as well as “the bravest hearts and the noblest souls.”

“I could not be more proud to serve you as your commander-in-chief,” he said.