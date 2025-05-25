Marco Rubio: Judge’s Order Blocking Deportations to Cause ‘Irreparable Harm to U.S. Foreign Policy’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says a federal judge’s court order blocking the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens to South Sudan will cause “significant and irreparable harm to United States foreign policy.”

Rubio’s comments came in a late-night filing to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts after Judge Brian Murphy, appointed by former President Joe Biden, ruled this week that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) violated a prior preliminary injunction by deporting eight illegal aliens, all violent convicts, to South Sudan.

The Trump administration had deported the illegal aliens, some of whom have been convicted of murder, rape, and child sex crimes, to South Sudan after their native countries refused to take them back.

Rubio, in his filing to the court, argues that Murphy’s order has already disrupted U.S. diplomacy with South Sudan, Libya, and Djibouti, threatening the president’s Article II authority to conduct foreign policy.

“This Department of Justice believes that this situation urgently requires judicial intervention to restore President Trump’s full Article II authority to conduct foreign policy,” a DOJ official told Breitbart News.

In a separate filing, Trump’s DOJ is asking for Murphy’s order to be stayed pending appeal, arguing that “federal courts have no authority to direct the Executive Branch to conduct foreign relations in a particular way, or engage with a foreign sovereign in a given manner.”

“Because cooperation with other nations is required to transport and distribute international humanitarian aid, it is almost certain the Court’s interjection will result in delayed or reduced humanitarian efforts across the region in a time of severe humanitarian crisis,” the DOJ filing states.

“Furthermore, the Court’s Orders impermissibly disrupt the President’s ability to faithfully execute the nation’s immigration laws,” the filing continues.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth similarly filed a declaration to the court, though it is under seal.

The illegal aliens deported to South Sudan include five convicted murderers, one convicted robber, one convicted child sex predator, and one convicted rapist. Several of the illegal aliens were also convicted of assault, and one was convicted of kidnapping in addition to his murder conviction.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.