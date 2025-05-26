Conservatives Honor the Fallen on Memorial Day: It’s About ‘American Heroes Who Gave Everything for Our Freedom’

Conservatives far and wide recognized Monday the sacred day that is Memorial Day, honoring the “American heroes who gave everything for our freedom.”

The Trump White House released a video showing footage of Arlington National Cemetery with the caption, “Memorial Day isn’t about barbecues or beach days—it’s about those American heroes who gave everything for our freedom.”

“As we remember our heroes, let us not only mourn their loss but also celebrate their bravery,” First Lady Melania Trump said.

“Each life lost serves as a poignant reminder of the price paid for our rights and the values we hold dear,” she added, using the hashtag “#MemorialDay.”

“On Memorial Day, we honor and remember our fellow Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation—giving their lives to protect our freedom and homeland,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement, thanking them with “eternal gratitude.”

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham said in a statement that Memorial Day is “more than just a holiday weekend—it’s a time set apart to remember and honor our military service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country and the freedoms we enjoy.”

He encouraged Americans to pray for the families who have suffered loss on this day, as well for those currently serving.

“I thank God for them. #NeverForget,” he added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a longer statement, writing that the sacrifices of those who gave up their lives for our nation “represent patriotism in its purest form.”

“Their service was — and remains — indispensable in preserving the republic,” he said, reminding Americans that liberty is granted by God — not the government.

“It is, though, up to We the People to secure this liberty — by upholding the Constitution, by fostering a strong civic culture, and by producing leaders who are willing to make great sacrifices on behalf of others,” he continued, explaining that our founding documents are ensured by those “willing to put on the uniform” and risk and give their lives for our country.

Without them, he continued, our system of government would not stand the test of time.

“On Memorial Day, we remember the courageous Americans who laid down their lives in defense of our freedoms,” Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said in a statement.

“Because of their heroic service, our nation continues to stand as a symbol of liberty and opportunity. We also honor the families who carry the weight of their sacrifice every day. May God bless our fallen heroes and the loved ones they left behind,” he added. Many others also released statements honoring the sacred day: