Melania Trump on Memorial Day: ‘Not Only Mourn Their Loss But Celebrate Their Bravery’

First Lady Melania Trump released a short statement on Memorial Day, encouraging all of those across America to not only mourn the loss of our nation’s heroes but also “celebrate their bravery.”

She shared a black and white image of herself holding flowers in the rain at a cemetery with the caption, “As we remember our heroes, let us not only mourn their loss but also celebrate their bravery.”

“Each life lost serves as a poignant reminder of the price paid for our rights and the values we hold dear,” she added, using the hashtag “#MemorialDay.”

Her husband, President Donald Trump, also shared many videos honoring the fallen on Memorial Day and wrote an all-caps message on Truth Social.

He wrote in a similar style as he has in other posts on momentous occasions, wishing a happy Memorial Day to all, including to problematic individuals whom he identified in his statement:

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE,THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY. HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL. BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Trump is expected to deliver a Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m. ET.