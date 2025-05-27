Harvard’s Kennedy School Could Lose 60% of Students Under International Ban

Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government could lose nearly 60% of its student body if the Trump administration’s attempted ban on international enrollment, temporarily blocked by a judge, takes effect.

As at many Harvard schools, campus life at the Kennedy School has been hijacked by anti-Israel activists.

Last week, a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump from denying Harvard the ability to enroll students on foreign visas. But the administration made clear it intends to stop Harvard from being able to enroll foreigners if it continues to defy the president’s demands that it fight antisemitism and reform its “woke” curriculum and administrative practices.

The Harvard Crimson reported on the potential impact:

At the Harvard Kennedy School, the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke Harvard’s eligibility to enroll international students — temporarily blocked in court — could eliminate nearly 60 percent of the student body. … After Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Thursday that the administration had revoked Harvard’s Student Exchange and Visitor Program certification, which allows it to enroll international students, Harvard swiftly sued to block the order. A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order within hours. … The Kennedy School’s mid-career master’s in public administration degree offers a specialized fellowship program for leaders in developing or transitional countries. International students make up 87 percent of enrollees in the Kennedy School’s MPA in international development degree, which trains students to craft social and economic policy for low-income areas and countries. And Belgium’s future queen, Princess Elisabeth, is a public policy student at HKS.

The Trump administration is already withholding billions of dollars of funding from Harvard, as the university has decided to pursue lawsuits against the administration rather than negotiating with it.

