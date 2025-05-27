A pastor is demanding an apology from Seattle Democrat Mayor Bruce Harrell after Harrell blamed a Christian rally for a LGTBQ+ counter-protest that turned violent.

Pro-life organization Mayday USA held a rally at Cal Anderson Park — the site of CHOP and many BLM protests — for its “DontMessWithOurKids” national tour, which hundreds attended to support biological reality, family, and religious freedom. Hundreds of Pro-LGBTQ+ counter-protesters crashed the rally and violence ensued. Twenty-three protesters were arrested, according to police.

Several police officers were assaulted while trying to make arrests and control the chaos, and one officer was injured and taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released, according to the Seattle Police Department. An event-listing shows the counter protest, called “Keep Your Bible Off Our Bodies,” was endorsed by the Freedom Socialist Party, Puget Sound Mobilization for Reproductive Justice and Radical Women.

After the rally, Harrell released a statement supporting LGBTQ+ protesters and calling the Christian event a “far-right rally” that aimed to ““provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent [LGBT] neighborhood.”

“I am grateful for those who make their voices heard in support of our neighbors without resorting to violence,” Harrell said. “In the face of an extreme right-wing national effort to attack our [LGBT] communities, Seattle will continue to stand unwavering in our embrace of diversity, love for our neighbors, and commitment to justice and fairness.”

Harrell also blamed violence on anarchists who allegedly “infiltrated the counter-protestors group,” and ordered park officials to review whether there were “legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued” when permitting the event.

In response, lead pastor at Pursuit NW Russell Johnson called on Harrell to apologize to Christians for his “bigoted remarks,” The Christian Post reported.

“The Mayor of Seattle owes Christians in WA State an apology for his bigoted remarks after folks who were holding a peaceful worship event at Cal Anderson Park were violently assaulted for the high crime of expressing their deeply held religious beliefs in the form of a permitted worship event on city property,” Johnson wrote. “23 antifa thugs were arrested. Cops were hospitalized. Church people were assaulted. And the Mayor of Seattle has the audacity to blame Christians for the violence.”

“The City of Seattle is plagued by chronically inept political leadership and Mayor Harrell is no exception. Bruce Harrell’s administration is an embarrassment to the Emerald City,” he continued.

Johnson also slammed Harrell for being arrested on weapons and assault charges prior to running for office, which were ultimately dropped.

“He pulled a gun on a woman who was 8 months pregnant because he was upset she took his parking spot. The Mayor is on his third police chief since taking office. No one wants to work for him. His own family can’t stand him. And antifa gets a free pass from him,” Johnson said. “I guess pulling guns on pregnant women isn’t enough for Mayor Harrell. He’s now got to blame Christians for a city that he has let go to hell.”

Folake Kellogg, 58, a pastor based in Wenatchee who was the spokesperson for the Mayday USA event, told The Seattle Times that Cal Anderson Park was not their first choice — the group originally wanted to hold the event at Victor Steinbrueck Park, but their request was allegedly rejected by the city.

“They say we don’t like people. We’re not the ones throwing things. We’re here to love Jesus,” she said.

Johnson is leading a rally outside of Seattle City Hall on Tuesday to further demand an apology from the mayor, KOMO News reported. A counter rally is expected at the same location.

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) said it is “evaluating legal action” against the mayor and the city of Seattle.

“Federal and state laws protect free speech and religious freedom for all, regardless of their views. City officials must not permit violent mobs to threaten, harass, or assault individuals exercising these rights,” ADF said in a post to X. “We will closely monitor the City’s response at the upcoming “Rattle in Seattle” rally. The City has a legal obligation to ensure the safety and rights of all citizens. The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees people of faith equal protection to express their views without fear of violence or harassment.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.