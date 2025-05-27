Poll: 57 Percent of Voters in Key Congressional Districts Back Boosting ICE, Border Agents to Fight Illegal Immigration, Trafficking in Big Beautiful Bill

A strong majority of voters across key congressional districts back President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill’s move to boost hiring tens of thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents to combat illegal immigration and human as well as drug trafficking.

The American Action Network (AAN) commissioned Fabrizio, Lee & Associates to survey voters across 72 targeted congressional districts about topline issues in the House-passed Big, Beautiful Bill Act.

The poll found that 57 percent of these voters back “hiring nearly 40,000 additional ICE and Border Patrol agents to address illegal immigration as well as drug and human trafficking.”

The survey also noted that 68 percent of these voters support “providing funding and equipment for the U.S. Military to disrupt illegal drug supply chains and other forms of illicit trafficking in order to support U.S. law enforcement

in their fight against drug cartels.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) has explained to Breitbart News how the bill would both secure the border and disincentive illegal immigration.

“President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will secure the border permanently and facilitate big, beautiful deportations. This is about undoing the invasion of illegal aliens, drugs, and criminals ushered in under Biden and ensuring our border patrol and ICE agents have everything they need to do their job,” Hinson explained to Breitbart News.

Hinson also noted that the bill would set up a series of fees for those seeking asylum to discourage those seeking to enter the country illegally:

$1,000 asylum application fee — first in U.S. history

$1,000 fee for individuals paroled into the U.S.

$3,500 fee for sponsors of unaccompanied children

$5,000 fee for sponsors of unaccompanied children who fail to appear in court

$550 fee for work permits

$500 application fee for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

$400 fee to file a diversity immigrant visa application

$250 fee to register for the Diversity Visa Lottery

$250 visa integrity fee

$100 year fee while asylum applications remain pending

$100 fee for continuances granted in immigration court

$5,000 fee for individuals ordered removed in absentia

$1,500 fee to adjust status to lawful permanent resident (green card)

$1,050 fee for inadmissibility waivers

$900 fee to appeal a decision by an immigration judge

$900 fee to appeal a decision by DHS

$1,325 fee to appeal in practitioner disciplinary cases

$900 fee to file motions to reopen or reconsider

$600 application fee for suspension of deportation

$600 application fee for cancellation of removal (permanent residents)

$1,500 application fee for cancellation of removal (non-permanent residents)

$30 fee for Form I-94 (arrival/departure record), up from $6

“We’re also expanding immigration fees – so while Democrats wanted to incentivize illegals to come here with taxpayer-funded benefits, we’re flipping the script to disincentivize illegal immigration and build upon President Trump’s work to shut down the border,” Hinson added.

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates surveyed 1,200 registered voters in 72 targeted congressional districts from May 6 to 8, and the margin of error for the poll is 2.83 percent.