Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on Thursday told Breitbart News that the House-passed One Big Beautiful Bill would help secure the border and disincentivize illegal immigration.

“President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will secure the border permanently and facilitate big, beautiful deportations. This is about undoing the invasion of illegal aliens, drugs, and criminals ushered in under Biden and ensuring our border patrol and ICE agents have everything they need to do their job,” Hinson told Breitbart News in a written statement after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill through Congress’s lower chamber.

The House Judiciary Committee has noted that the bill, according to the House Judiciary Committee, would provide “Big Beautiful Border Security!”

The provision would provide for funding for roughly one million annual removals, 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and detention capacity to maintain a population of at least 100,000 aliens.

This includes:

Funds allocated to ICE, CBP, USCIS, and EOIR to expand detention, deportations, and enforcement staffing.

Funding to hire 10,000 new ICE officers and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) criminal investigators

Funding for at least one million deportations through ground and air transportation

Funding for more detention beds

Funding for “Remain in Mexico” policy enforcement

Funding for screening unaccompanied children for gang affiliations

Funding for hiring government lawyers to accelerate removals

Codifies permanent fees for immigration services to ensure cost recovery and reduce the federal deficit.

The legislation would also establish wide-ranging fees, particularly for asylum applications and other aspects to deter illegal immigration:

$1,000 asylum application fee — first in U.S. history

$1,000 fee for individuals paroled into the U.S.

$3,500 fee for sponsors of unaccompanied children

$5,000 fee for sponsors of unaccompanied children who fail to appear in court

$550 fee for work permits

$500 application fee for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

$400 fee to file a diversity immigrant visa application

$250 fee to register for the Diversity Visa Lottery

$250 visa integrity fee

$100 year fee while asylum applications remain pending

$100 fee for continuances granted in immigration court

$5,000 fee for individuals ordered removed in absentia

$1,500 fee to adjust status to lawful permanent resident (green card)

$1,050 fee for inadmissibility waivers

$900 fee to appeal a decision by an immigration judge

$900 fee to appeal a decision by DHS

$1,325 fee to appeal in practitioner disciplinary cases

$900 fee to file motions to reopen or reconsider

$600 application fee for suspension of deportation

$600 application fee for cancellation of removal (permanent residents)

$1,500 application fee for cancellation of removal (non-permanent residents)

$30 fee for Form I-94 (arrival/departure record), up from $6

“We’re also expanding immigration fees – so while Democrats wanted to incentivize illegals to come here with taxpayer-funded benefits, we’re flipping the script to disincentivize illegal immigration and build upon President Trump’s work to shut down the border,” Hinson added.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.