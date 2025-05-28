Exclusive — Senate Republican Campaign Arm: $20 Million ‘Won’t Be Enough’ for Democrats to Figure Out How to Appeal to Young Men

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Wednesday released an ad mocking Democrats for spending $20 million to figure out how to appeal to young men, citing Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) grilling raw hamburger with a slice of cheese.

The NRSC launched an ad mocking Schumer for posting a picture on social media in which he places a slice of cheese on a raw burger. They have also launched “I Grill Like I Vote — Right” can koozies:

The ad launched on May 28, National Hamburger Day, grilling the Senate Democrat leader and how Senate Democrats have alienated key demographics, such as men.

The New York Times reported that top Democrat donors have been meeting behind closed doors to figure out how to appeal to young men, who have been largely voting for Donald Trump and Republicans.

The $20 million effort includes learning how to speak the language of young men. The Times wrote, “It is code-named SAM — short for ‘Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan’ — and promises investment to ‘study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces.’”

The plan would even have Democrats try to appeal in spaces such as video games.

Navigator Research found that Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris by 16 points with men between the ages of 18 and 44 years old.

“Shouldn’t take much to know how to grill a burger or correctly call a pick six, but apparently for Democrats figuring out how to be a normal American takes at least $20 million — and even that won’t be enough,” NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said.