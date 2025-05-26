Report: Democrats Set $20 Million Plan to Win Back Young Men

The Democrats reportedly plan to spend $20 million as part of an elaborate plan to win back all the young men President Donald Trump captured.

According to the New York Times, top Democrat donors have been huddling it up at luxury hotels since the 2024 election in an effort to turn the tide on young men.

“Democratic donors and strategists have been gathering at luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters, commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from faraway places,” national political correspondent Shane Goldmacher wrote.

The Democrats reportedly coded the plan SAM – Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan.

“The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online,” wrote Goldmacher. “It is code-named SAM — short for ‘Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan’ — and promises investment to ‘study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces.’”

The plan even reportedly goes so far to recommend that Democrats start “buying advertisements in video games, among other things.”

The report follows the Democratic National Committee (DNC) moving to oust David Hogg as vice chair of the party even though he was appointed specifically to bring young men back into the fold.

“The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has taken steps towards removing gun control activist and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg as vice chairman,” Breitbart News reported earlier this month.

“The credentials committee of the DNC voted 13-2 to void the election results from February in which Hogg and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D) were elected to serve as co-vice chairmen of the DNC, according to the New York Times. The vote comes as Hogg is reportedly planning to ‘spend up to $20 million’ to fund ‘primary campaigns against incumbent Democrats,'” it added.

