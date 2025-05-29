Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) is pushing to rename the metro in Washington, DC, rebranding it the “Trump Train.”

The Republican made the announcement in a press release on Thursday, touting his Make Autorail Great Again Act. Under the measure, all federal funding to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) would be blocked until it removes that name and replaces it with the formal name “Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access,” or WMAGA, and renames the Metrorail the “Trump Train.”

The two-page legislation reads in part:

No Federal funds may be provided to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority until the Compact is amended to rename the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority as the “Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access” or the “WMAGA” and the Metrorail as the “Trump Train.””

The transit system receives about $150 million annually in federal funds.

“WMATA has received billions in federal assistance over the years and continues to face operational, safety, and fiscal challenges,” Steube said in a statement paired with the announcement.

“In the spirit of DOGE, this bill demands accountability by conditioning federal funding on reforms that signal a cultural shift away from bureaucratic stagnation toward public-facing excellence and patriotism,” he continued as the press release emphasized that this is about more than just a name change.

“Like any struggling institution, WMATA needs a fresh identity that aligns with efficiency, service quality, and renewed public trust. These new names serve as a bold rallying point for much-needed reform,” he said, explaining that the capital’s transit system must meet the “highest standards,” especially as it prepares to host major global events, including the FIFA World Cup and the 2027 NFL Draft.

“The American people expect modern, reliable, and well-managed public services in their nation’s capital,” the congressman added. “This bill leverages federal funding to ensure the transit system earns the right to represent the nation on the world stage.”