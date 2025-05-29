Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Thursday, May 29.

Leavitt will address the media the day after Elon Musk announced his time as a special government employee was up and he would be departing the White House.

The Trump White House also has to deal with even more activist judges blocking the president’s agenda this week, with courts blocking the president’s tariffs, ending the Biden-era migrant parole program, and banning Harvard from enrolling foreign students.