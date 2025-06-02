Israeli PM Blames ‘Blood Libels’ Against Jewish State for ‘Vicious’ Boulder Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Sunday’s firebomb attack on a pro-Israel event in Boulder, Colorado, calling it a “vicious terror attack” and warning that rising global antisemitism is fueled by “blood libels against the Jewish state and people.”

On Monday, Netanyahu issued a series of statements on X responding to the attack that left several victims injured and burned during a peaceful walk supporting Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“My wife and I and the entire State of Israel pray for the full recovery of the wounded in the vicious terror attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado,” he wrote. “This attack was aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews.”

The Israeli leader then expressed his faith in American law enforcement to take decisive action.

“I trust the American authorities will prosecute the cold-blooded perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law and will do everything possible to prevent future attacks against innocent civilians,” he stated.

Netanyahu concluded by charging that antisemitic attacks worldwide “are a direct result of blood libels against the Jewish state and people,” which he insisted “must be stopped.”

His remarks come amid growing criticism that mainstream media outlets and far-left activists have contributed to a climate of hostility against Jews by spreading misinformation and demonizing Israel.

On Monday, President Donald Trump responded forcefully to the weekend attack, posting a statement condemning the incident and tying it directly to the Biden administration’s “open border” failures.

Calling the act “terrorism,” he demanded the immediate deportation of “illegal, anti-American radicals” under his administration’s policy.

The Park Street Mall attack in Boulder, Colorado, which left multiple victims injured, is under investigation by both local police and federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. Local law enforcement confirmed the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was a foreign national without current legal status.

Soliman was accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at participants in a pro-Israel walk supporting hostages held by Hamas. Eyewitnesses and video footage show the attacker shouting, “End Zionists” and “Palestine is free.”

“This individual, this terrorist was allowed into this country by the previous administration, was foolishly given a tourism visa, and then was illegally allowed to stay,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday afternoon.

“These individuals are going to be deported, and we’re not going to tolerate such violence in our country,” she added.

The incident comes less than two weeks after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy — Yaron Lischinsky and his soon-to-be fiancée, Sarah Milgrim — were reportedly shot and killed by a gunman yelling, “Free Palestine,” at a pro-Israel gathering in Washington, DC.

The final repost of Lischinsky, made just hours before his death, now reads as eerily prescient. Sharing a message from Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod, Lischinsky amplified a warning about the danger of international institutions spreading Hamas-aligned propaganda. The post accused a top U.N. relief official of engaging in “blood libel” by uncritically repeating Hamas casualty figures and ignoring their use of civilians as human shields.

“Enough is enough!” the post concludes. “You should be accountable for the disinformation you and @UNOCHA spread.”

Federal investigators are treating that attack as a targeted act of terrorism fueled by antisemitic extremism — adding to growing concerns that unchecked immigration and ideological radicalism are putting American lives at risk.

