Nolte: Lack of Interest Kills Boise’s ‘Pride Season Kickoff’ Event

There was supposed to be a big, gay event in Boise, Idaho, on Friday June 6.

Ah, but when is an event not an event?

When no one shows up.

As we all now know, the Alphabet People get the whole month of June to celebrate their sex lives. Boise Pride decided to kick off this Month of Gay with something called the Pride Season Kick-off, and described it as Boise Pride’s Biggest Pride Party of the Year [emphasis original throughout].

“The kick-off was scheduled to happen at the Knitting Factory and would have included performances by Cody Belew, Ariana & The Rose, and Corvette Collective,” local news reported. General admission costs only $25. VIP admission was just $60.

“Our Pride Season Kick-Off is more than just an event—it’s a joyful statement of love, resilience, and belonging,” read the original announcement. “Come together with friends, family, and allies as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future of LGBTQ+ pride in our community.”

“Let’s kick off Pride Season together in the biggest, boldest, most beautiful way possible!”

Yes, let’s!

Or … let’s not…

“Online responses showed strong enthusiasm, but actual attendance commitments fell short of the levels required for a responsible event execution,” reports KTVB. “All purchased tickets have been fully refunded[.]”

“We created the Pride Season Kickoff to bring more Pride to June, based on community demand,” reads the cancellation notice. “But despite strong interest, attendance didn’t reach the level needed to hold the event responsibly. As a result, the June 6 event is canceled and all tickets have been refunded.”

“We remain committed to growing Pride in Boise—but it takes more than excitement. It takes showing up.”

After celebrating the men who died defending America for only one day, we kick off Pride Month. A whole freaken month. First, the gay movement took over the alphabet, now they’ve taken over most of the year. I count 123 days on this calendar.

I don’t even celebrate myself on my birthday.

I never celebrate myself.

I find the narcissism more off-putting than anything else.

