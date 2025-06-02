Republican Tax Bill Helps Small Business Owners Hire and Expand

The following content is sponsored by Job Creators Network.

The House Republicans’ tax bill is a major victory for Main Street. Its provisions to make the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) permanent and increase the small business tax deduction from 20 percent to 23 percent — which Job Creators Network (JCN) has long been the leading voice for — will make it easier for entrepreneurs to expand, hire, raise wages, and reinvest in their communities. Now the bill’s fate rests in the hands of the United States Senate.

In the video above, Mary Schiavoni, a small business owner, explains what making the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent will do for her and her employees: “Now, I employ five people in my ten-room warehouse. If I got a tax cut, I could hire more people. I could pay their salaries. I could expand my business.” Mary is a pediatric speech pathologist who developed Chewy Tools to treat problems of the jaw. She is just one of many examples of small business owners, highlighted by JCN, who would benefit massively from making tax cuts permanent.

Other provisions backed by JCN, such as restoring 100 percent immediate expensing and refusing to raise taxes on successful small businesses, will help Main Street usher in the next Golden Age of American prosperity.

The small business provisions in this bill will create over one million new Main Street jobs and generate $750 billion in economic growth at American small businesses. The bill is estimated to boost the level of short-run real gross domestic product by 3.3 percent to 3.8 percent and long-run real GDP by 2.6 percent to 3.2 percent.

No wonder JCN polling shows small businesses support making the TCJA permanent by a margin of four-to-one.

JCN encourages Senate Republicans to unanimously pass this tax bill to deliver the long-lasting tax relief small businesses and ordinary Americans want and need.

Inflation-adjusted federal tax revenues (not including tariffs) have significantly grown since the TCJA passed. Tax collections for fiscal 2024 were half a trillion dollars higher than the Congressional Budget Office had projected without the tax cut. As President John F. Kennedy put it in 1963, “Reducing taxes is the best way open to us to increase revenues.”

WATCH

