Exclusive Poll: Nearly Half of American Voters Back Expanding Retirement Investment Options

Eighty-seven percent of Trump voters support adding more investment options to retirement accounts, according to an exclusive poll obtained by Breitbart News.

Fabrizio Ward, President Donald Trump’s main polling firm, conducted two national surveys about voters and Trump voters’ attitudes towards broadening retirement plan investment options.

The survey found that there is broad support for expanding investment options, including access to private equity, among all voters and especially among Trump voters.

Forty-seven percent of voters and 68 percent of Trump voters back allowing workers to invest in private equity funds in their 401(k) plans.

When informed that the first Trump administration issued guidance to allow 401(k) holders to invest in private equity funds, which President Joe Biden effectively scrapped, 50 percent of voters back the measure, as do 81 percent of Trump voters.

Seventy-one percent of voters overall and 87 percent of Trump voters want more investment options, not fewer.

A majority of voters and 64 percent of Trump voters agreed with this statement: “Opposition to allowing middle-class families to invest in private equity is rooted in the notion that they need to be protected from risks. But it is no more risky than the S&P 500 stock index being dominated by just 7 stocks that account for nearly two-thirds of their returns. Adding private equity would help diversify these portfolios.”

Sixty-four percent of voters and 66 percent of Trump voters believe it is unfair that “Private equity investments are only accessible to wealthy, sophisticated investors and institutions like Wall Street banks and large pension funds and not workers with 401(k) accounts.”

Forty-one percent of voters and 63 percent of Trump voters back allowing 401(k) participants to be able to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

In late May, the Trump administration rescinded guidance installed by the Biden-era Labor Department that discouraged employers from offering cryptocurrency-related investments to their workers.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said that the Biden White House tried to “put their thumb on the scale” to discourage Americans from investigating in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

“We’re making it clear that investment decisions should be made by fiduciaries, not DC bureaucrats,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

