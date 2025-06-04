Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been taking flak from former colleagues for launching a book while declaring herself an independent.

The former white house press secretary under President Joe Biden not only announced her exit from the Democratic Party on Wednesday but also used the occasion to market her upcoming book — Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines — which will reportedly recount “the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic party that led to his decision.” It will also ultimately blame Trump’s victory in the general election on Democrats betraying the president. According to Politico, former colleagues are furious and have denounced KJP as a grifter:

The attention-grabbing ploy lit up Democratic and Biden alumni texting groups and reignited frustrations that burned for years about Jean-Pierre, according to seven former Biden administration officials granted anonymity to describe private conversations.

One former official recalled that Jean-Pierre had joked about becoming an independent even while on the job in the Biden White House, an off-key comment for someone ostensibly serving as a major messenger for the Democratic Party. Another former official said that Jean-Pierre had begun working during the Biden administration with a New York-based publicist and had copied that person on official emails before some of Jean-Pierre’s White House colleagues intervened.

A former colleague of Jean-Pierre was reported as saying, “Everyone thinks this is a grift.” Other colleagues expressed confusion as to why she would paint Biden as a victim while saying she left the Democratic Party over a “broken” White House.

“She made a joke about being an independent last year and now it’s a book. All ideas are monetary — even the dumb ones,” another former staffer was quoted as saying.

Democrat strategist Caitlin Legacki argued that Biden needed to drop out and that Democrats would have suffered a worse defeat if he stayed on the ticket.

“Kamala Harris and the entire Biden/Harris campaign did hero’s work to avoid losing 400 electoral votes and giving Republicans a supermajority in Congress, which is what would have happened if he stayed on the ticket,” she said. “It’s more productive to focus on that, and thank Biden for doing the responsible thing by stepping aside, than it is to pretend this was an unwarranted act of betrayal.”

Another former Democrat colleague who worked with the press secretary prior to her White House tenure called her book “the most grift-y thing I’ve seen in a long time, and that’s saying something in Washington.”

“SHE was the public face telling us all that this White House was on track and that Biden was amazing. And now she doesn’t even want to be a Democrat????” one former official said in a group text. “She’s making herself the middle ground here when Republicans hate her. She’s not in any position to be a connector of our two party system and assuming she could be is just ego.”

